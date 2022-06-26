Over 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrives at Houston airport Sunday morning

HOUSTON – A cargo plane carrying up to 150,000 pounds of baby formula landed at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday morning.

The flight is part of President Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula” initiative that began in May which speeds up imports of baby formula from overseas, the Associated Press reported.

The plane landed at around 6:50 a.m.

Over 98 pallets of baby formula were unloaded and set to be distributed nationwide, according to Houston Airports in a release. The amount is enough to supply over 1.5 million bottles.

MORE COVERAGE:

Baby formula shortage: This is how Houstonians and Texans can get help

Houston mom creates crowdsourcing map to help parents find baby formula amid shortage. Here’s how it works