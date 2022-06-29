Child accidentally left in car dies, father commits suicide, Chesterfield police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Chesterfield Police are investigating the “accidental death of a child and subsequent suicide of an adult,” NBC 12 reported.

At about noon Tuesday, officers responded to the 14100 block of Aldengate Road after receiving a call that a child had been left in a car for several hours and that the father was making suicidal statements, NBC 12 said.

Police said callers indicated that the father may kill himself in the woods behind the home. They added that the callers were family members who had talked with the father and knew something was not right when the child did not go to daycare.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Hensley of the Chesterfield Police Department talked with NBC 12 about what happened.

“As they made entry into the residence, they found a deceased 18-month-old inside,” Lt. Col. Hensley said. “As they continued to check the perimeter of the residence, they found an adult male in the wooded area behind the house deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Based on their investigation, police believe the father found his child in his car while he was at work and that the 18-month-old was in the car for at least three hours, according to NBC 12.

Police said the father then likely drove home, where he took his child inside before taking his own life behind the home.

“This is a horrible tragedy on so many levels, and our hearts go out to the family and friends that are going to deal with this, but we would be remised in not taking the opportunity for people to take this moment and realize how important it is to check your vehicles,” Hensley said.

The investigation is ongoing, and VDOT suggests leaving keys or a phone in the backseat as a reminder to check your backseat and to consider smart car seat options for your child.