Tennessee Walmart employee and crews save kitten stuck in drink machine

With the help of local crews, Lindsey has a new furry friend

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lindsey with her rescued kitten. (City of Morristown – Government Facebook)

The City of Morristown government posted that a Walmart employee discovered and helped crews rescue a kitten from a drink machine on Wednesday.

Lindsey, an employee at a Walmart in Tennessee, called the Morristown Fire Department Wednesday morning about a kitten stuck in a drink machine, the post said.

Lindsey told crews that she thought a kitten was stuck in the machine and they could hear the kitten crying. They unplugged the machine and removed the cover on the back, but couldn’t see the kitten.

After looking a bit more closely, the team found another opening where they could see the kitten and eventually got it to crawl out.

Thanks to the help of the crews, Lindsey has a new furry friend to take home.

Maybe she’ll even name it Pepsi.

