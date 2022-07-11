Central Virginia six-year-old boy found dead, family tells authorities

Landon Raber, also known as Wally, was found dead early Monday morning (Credit: Toga Volunteer Fire Department)

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – A six-year-old boy from Buckingham County was found dead on Monday morning, his family told authorities.

Landon Raber, also known as “Waldy,” was non-verbal and autistic. He was found dead around 5:30 a.m., according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

A community prayer gathering will take place Monday at 6 p.m. at Waldy’s Ice Cream in Farmville.

All volunteer fire departments in Buckingham County, search and rescue teams with the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management, helicopter and canine units with Virginia State Police, deputies from Cumberland County, fire departments from Farmville and Prince Edward, as well as local volunteers assisted in the search.