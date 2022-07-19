Toys ‘R’ Us to return to every Macy’s in America this holiday season

Toys“R”Us kids, boy do I have some news for you!

The iconic toy store is making a comeback and it’ll arrive just in time for the holiday season.

According to a press release, the Toys“R”Us brand will be headed to every Macy’s store in America as Macy’s expands its partnership with WHP Global.

You can expect to see the in-store shop at a Macy’s near you by mid-October. In-store shops will range from 1,000-sq.feet and span up to 10,000-sq.feet, which can expand to an additional 500 to 3,000-sq. feet to offer an even wider assortment of products.

Plus, you and your little one can even enjoy a picture with a life-size Geoffrey sitting on a bench.

Starting Oct. 15 and lasting until Oct. 23, all Macy’s will host nine days of in-store events featuring family-friendly activities and daily giveaways to celebrate the openings.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys”R”Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys ”R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

In 2017, Toys”R”Us, filed for bankruptcy, leading to the closure of nearly 900 of the treasured toy stores nationwide. In 2021, the brand closed its last two stores.

For more information on Toys”R”Us, check out macys.com/toysrus, ToysRUs.com, or follow @macys and @ToysRUs across social.