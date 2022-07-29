Chincoteague Pony Swim returns for 97th year

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – After two years of delays because of the pandemic, the long-awaited Chincoteague Pony Swim returned for its 97th year.

According to the Chincoteague website, the Chincoteague Pony Swim happened on Wednesday, followed by the pony auction on Thursday.

Each year during the Chincoteague Pony Swim, the ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island to be auctioned off, the website said.

The swim was made famous by Marguerite Henry’s “Misty of Chincoteague,” the website said, and now, tens of thousands of people from around the world gather on the island to watch the yearly tradition.

Two herds of wild horses call Assateague Island their home, which is separated by a fence at the Virginia-Maryland state line, according to the website, and the Virginia herd is owned by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Each year, the site said crews purchase a grazing permit that allows them to maintain a herd of around 150 adult ponies on the island. To control herd size, the website said they host the Chincoteague Pony Swim, when Saltwater Cowboys swim the herd from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

When they arrive at Chincoteague Island, the site said the ponies are auctioned off.

The series of events are win-wins for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department – while they are able to control herd size with the auction, the funds from the auction are used to provide veterinary care for other ponies throughout the year.

This year’s Chincoteague Pony Swim events are coming to an end soon. On Friday, the website said the remaining horses will swim back to Assateague Island.