Nuk baby bottles recalled due to high lead levels

A popular baby bottle has been recalled after it was discovered that they contained excessive levels of lead.

The markings on the outside of the “NUK First Choice 240 mL Glass Baby Bottles” have lead levels outside the federal lead content ban, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Lead is known to be toxic and can have negative health effects if consumed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says even low levels of lead in blood can have adverse effects on learning, one’s ability to pay attention and academic achievement.

The baby bottles were sold exclusively on Amazon.com and have gray and white stars on the outside with the brand name “Nuk” printed in white.

We’re told about 100 of the bottles were sold in the US. Those who bought the glass bottles qualify for a refund.

For more information in relation to the recall call NUK toll-free at 888-685-1238 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.