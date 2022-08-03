79º

BREAKING NEWS

News

‘The beans have been spilled’: Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is back for good

It’s be back on menus starting Sept. 15

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Taco Bell, Mexican Pizza
(Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell) (Joshua Blanchard, 2017 Getty Images)

A longtime fan favorite will soon be back on Taco Bell’s menu.

In a tweet, the fast food chain announced on Tuesday that its Mexican Pizza is back and it’s here to stay.

This comes after Taco Bell removed the item in 2020 and received ample pushback from its customers.

After realizing many were unhappy with the move, the chain put Mexican Pizza back on the menu in May 2022. However, its return was short-lived given that Taco Bell ran out of the needed ingredients within just a few weeks.

But don’t worry, Mexican Pizza will be available again at Taco Bell starting Sept. 15, and this time, it’s for good.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email