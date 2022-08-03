‘The beans have been spilled’: Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is back for good

A longtime fan favorite will soon be back on Taco Bell’s menu.

In a tweet, the fast food chain announced on Tuesday that its Mexican Pizza is back and it’s here to stay.

This comes after Taco Bell removed the item in 2020 and received ample pushback from its customers.

After realizing many were unhappy with the move, the chain put Mexican Pizza back on the menu in May 2022. However, its return was short-lived given that Taco Bell ran out of the needed ingredients within just a few weeks.

But don’t worry, Mexican Pizza will be available again at Taco Bell starting Sept. 15, and this time, it’s for good.