Dolly Parton does it again, this time, for the dogs

The Doggy Parton collection officially launched on Wednesday

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Dolly Parton releases new dog clothing brand, 'Doggy Parton'. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Does your dog need a little extra sparkle? Dolly has a plan for that.

On Wednesday, Dolly Parton announced the launch of her Doggy Parton collection, so that ‘your pet can sparkle too.’

Dolly said that the collection includes dog apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little Dolly flare.

Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love, Dolly said.

