Dolly Parton does it again, this time, for the dogs

Does your dog need a little extra sparkle? Dolly has a plan for that.

On Wednesday, Dolly Parton announced the launch of her Doggy Parton collection, so that ‘your pet can sparkle too.’

Dolly said that the collection includes dog apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little Dolly flare.

It’s here! Run to https://t.co/eelmx6YwRh to get your official Doggy Parton apparel and accessories by @DollyParton now.



Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farm, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love

