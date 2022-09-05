Maine shelters welcome the last 100 beagles from Virginia facility

PORTLAND, Maine – Four thousand beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility and have been sent to rescue shelters across the county.

This week, the last 100 arrived in Maine, reports News Center Maine.

We previously reported that the Virginia facility was shut down after a lawsuit was filed due to improper care and abuse of the dogs. The beagles were bred and used for scientific experiments.

Nine shelters are receiving the rescues, aged a few months to 6 years old.

One of the rescue shelters is the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

“We’re really honored to play a part in these beagles’ final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here,” Jeana Roth from the Refuge League said.

The dogs will have a new chance at life with the ability to run, play, and enjoy life outside of a kennel.

Katie Hansberry, the Maine state director of the Human Society of the United States calls this a historic rescue.

“Four thousand dogs all at once in the course of six weeks, nothing like that has ever been undertaken,” said Hansberry.

The beagles will be in foster care for a two-week quarantine before being put up for adoption.