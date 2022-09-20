Moe’s offering free side of queso for National Queso Day

What better way to celebrate National Queso Day than with free queso?

What better way to celebrate National Queso Day than with free queso?

For today (Sept. 20) only, cheese lovers can head to a Moe’s Southwest Grill near you and get a free side of queso. No purchase is necessary if you’re buying it in person.

If you purchase online, you will need to purchase at least one entree.

If you’re feeling lucky, you can also enter to win an exclusive portable “speaker” and Queso Gold card, which would give you unlimited queso for the end of the year.

Plus, six hundred winners will also be selected to get a free side of queso once a week for a full year.

All you’d have to do is scan your Moe Rewards app in-store or sign in to your Moe Rewards account for online orders.

You can also enter to win by tagging three friends in the comments and using #freequesdodaysweeps on the giveaway post on Moe’s Instagram and Facebook.