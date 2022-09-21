FDA warns against cooking chicken in NyQuil amid social media trends

The Food and Drug Administration is warning about the dangers of cooking chicken in NyQuil. Yes, you read that right.

This comes amid social media trends that are reportedly encouraging users to cook chicken in NyQuil or another similar OTC cough and cold medication.

In a report that was published on Sept. 15, the FDA cited a TikTok video that was posted about a year ago, which appears to have since then been removed.

In it, a user is frying two chicken breasts in the cold and flu medicine before flipping the meat with a hair straigtener.

“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways,” the FDA said.

Even if you don’t eat the chicken, it could still be dangerous due to the medication’s vapors that are emitted while cooking, according to the FDA.

“It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it,” the FDA said.