Halo Top hosts ‘Pumpkin Responsibly’ ice cream truck tour

The start of fall means all things pumpkin-flavored.

Halo Top announced that they will join in on the fun with a ‘Pumpkin Responsibly’ ice cream truck tour across the nation.

The trucks will serve the new Halo Top Pumpkin Pie flavor, just 360 calories per pint. They will also serve pumpkin pie lattes for coffee lovers.

This will be the first nationwide ice cream tour for Halo Top, traveling to 10 cities in the coming weeks.

Tour stops and more information can be found on Halo Top’s Facebook page.