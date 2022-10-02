First M&M’s character introduced in over a decade

Meet Purple — the newest member of the M&M’s characters.

M&M’s maker Mars, Incorporated says Purple represents acceptance and inclusivity.

The new addition comes after the company announced changes in January, promising to promote inclusivity with M&M’s characters.

“Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M’S cast of characters to the world,” said Jane Hwang, Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley. “There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self – our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique.”

Mars says Purple has a “keen self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence.”

Along with her debut, Mars says Purple released a song called “I’m just gonna be me,” and a music video featuring her M&M friends.

For every stream, $1 will be donated (up to $500,000) to Sing for Hope, a non-profit that brings people together through the power of music.