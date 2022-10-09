66º

Senior alert issued for missing 75-year-old Fairfax man

He was last seen Saturday around 5:30 p.m., police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Anthony Ascone was last seen Saturday around 5:30 p.m. (Courtesy of: Virginia State Police) (WSLS)

FAIRFAX, Va. – Virginia State Police is searching for Anthony Ascone, 75, last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say Ascone is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 270 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

According to police, Ascone is possibly driving a 2013 silver Kia Shortage, with the Virginia license plate 2ZBOTS.

Police say Ascone suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

