Eight injured after Harrisonburg shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Eight people sustained non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Harrisonburg Sunday, reports NBC News.

Officials say shots were fired around 2:20 a.m., into a crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane, near James Madison University.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said five of the eight victims were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center and were discharged by Sunday afternoon. Three others were taken to the UVA Medical Center.

The victim’s ages range from 18 to 27 years old, authorities say. JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos said in a statement that the victims are not current students at the university.

Harrisonburg police say they are still investigating the incident, and no suspects were at the scene when authorities arrived.

At this time, it is unknown if one or multiple individuals fired the shots, according to police.

Authorities say no arrests have been made, but they believe there is no threat to the greater community at this time.