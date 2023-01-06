VSP: Criminal justice databases to be restored

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police say progress is being made on restoration efforts of data systems and webpages that were downed on Wednesday.

Police say access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Technology and engineering teams are focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, including the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system.

VSP says the outage occurred mid-morning on Wednesday when the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center in North Chesterfield. There was no fire, but authorities say the system’s activation adversely impacted the server that supports these programs.

“State police recognizes the seriousness of this issue and its impact on our many stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We have a corps of dedicated IT professionals and vendors working to restore VCIN and its programs as quickly as possible. I appreciate the patience and understanding of the public and the criminal justice community as we work through this challenge.”

Authorities say the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR) are also affected, which are publicly offline for the time being.