38º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Attorney General Miyares releases report on Virginia Parole Board

The report details a year-long investigation into board practices

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia Parole Board, Jason Miyares, Parole Board
(Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board Wednesday.

The report details violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett.

The report describes “the chaotic atmosphere surrounding a parole-granting frenzy at the Parole Board in March and April 2020, the time between when Chair Bennett was nominated for a judgeship and her investiture, and deeper look into her board’s risky practices.”

The investigation and final report were conducted in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 3.

Attorney General Miyares released the following statement on the report:

A fact sheet on the report can be found here, and the full report can be found here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email