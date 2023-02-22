SURVEY: What’s your favorite hidden gem local business in Central, Southwest Virginia?

An open sign in the window of a business.

There are plenty of incredible small businesses in our region, and we want to spotlight some of your favorites!

This is your chance to shout out a “hidden gem” local business in the Central, Southwest Virginia area that you love.

Whether it be a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, boutique, or local coffee shop, the possibilities are endless!

Using the survey below, share your favorite local businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia.

Then, we’ll share an article with some of the top hidden gems in our region, according to you!