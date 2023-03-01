Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced her resignation Wednesday in a letter to the governor.
Balow was appointed as Virginia’s 26th superintendent of public instruction by Governor Youngkin, effective Jan. 15, 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
In her letter to the governor, Balow did not state a reason for leaving her position, but reflected on the work she did in her time as superintendent.
The Virginia Education Association (VEA) released the following statement on Balow’s resignation.
In addition, the Governor’s office offered the following statement on Balow’s resignation.
