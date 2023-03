ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Lottery posted to Facebook Sunday morning, reporting that one winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was sold in Virginia. The winning numbers were 10 16 18 40 66, and the Powerball was 16.

Power Play is 3X.

It’s not yet being announced where the ticket was bought, but more details are expected later in the day Sunday.

This is the fourth-largest prize won in a Virginia Lottery game, and it’s the second time a Powerball ticket was won in Virginia.