WATCH: Officials hold press conference on shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Officials held a news conference on a shooting in Louisville that left several people dead.

This comes after a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state’s governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

If you missed it, you can watch it here: