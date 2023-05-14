76º

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 15

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Richmond (WSLS)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, an observance that remembers local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have died or who have been disabled in the line of duty.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 15, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags at all local and state buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.

You can read the governor’s full order below.

