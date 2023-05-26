AAA expects increase in Memorial Day weekend travel

AAA is warning those traveling to expect more drivers on the roads for the holiday weekend.

AAA staff say 42.3 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more than home for the long weekend — 2.7 million more than in 2022.

That’s a seven percent increase from last year.

In Virginia, nearly one million are using a car to travel. Some may have to pay more at the pump across Virginia with average prices at $3.33/gallon.

Staff say that’s about a dollar less than what drivers were paying last year.

“For prices this year when drivers get to those pumps, it’s a whole different world for them, lower prices might encourage folks who thought they couldn’t travel last year to say you know what, maybe I can do this year, let’s hit the road,” Morgan Dean with AAA Virginia said.

AAA staff say to make sure to check tires and oil before getting on the roads.