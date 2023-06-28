Distressed boater rescued from the James River

Crews came to the rescue of a boater in distress early Wednesday morning, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Crews came to the rescue of a boater in distress early Wednesday morning, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.

At about 1 a.m., both the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Volunteer Fire Department were called to help Gladstone Fire and Rescue search for the boater on the James River.

Authorities say two boats and a raft were deployed as crews searched a long stretch of the river near Bent Creek in Appomattox County.

Not long after, the departments were able to locate the boater and his vessel and help bring him back to shore unharmed.

The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department took the time to thank all who helped, which includes: