2023 ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest underway

The American Association of State Troopers’ 2023 “Best Looking Cruiser” contest is underway, and you can cast your vote for Virginia State Police.

Have nothing but heartfelt, feel-good moments arrive in you inbox the first Friday of every month Email Address Click here to sign up

State law enforcement agencies in submit a photo of a cruiser for their state, to determine the best-looking cruiser of the year.

The winner will be awarded the “Best Looking Cruiser Award,” and will be featured on AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.”

The contest will close Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m. Click here to cast your vote.