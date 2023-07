FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that establishes a national monument honoring Emmett Till, whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement.(AP Photo, File)

On Tuesday at about noon, President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation that establishes the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley national monument in Illinois and Mississippi.

Emmett, a Black teenager from Chicago, was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, a White House official said.

Tuesday is the anniversary of Emmett Till’s birth in 1941.

You can watch the full event below: