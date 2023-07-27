Deals on dorm essentials | Consumer Reports

Whether you’re a college freshman about to be away from home for the first time, or a senior living off campus, the shopping list for back to school is endless.

We’re here to help you find college dorm essentials that will help you live large — even if your space is small.

Adriana Yanez is gearing up to go back to school in a shared dorm this month.

“My favorite parts about living on my own at school, half of it is the freedom, but the other half of just experiencing new things, just kind of getting that taste of being by myself,” Yanez said.

But with that freedom comes a lot of responsibility.

Consumer Reports says you can start by making sure you have the right items for your living space.

“One of the biggest challenges of college life is adapting to a shared space – and that could mean sharing a bathroom a shared living rooms. And when it comes to living in these types of arrangements, staying organized is key,” Anna Kocharian with Consumer Reports said.

Make your shared bathroom experience a breeze with a shower caddy.

CR says this Madesmart soft-grip tote is as low as $10.31 at Target. It comes with ventilation holes that promote airflow to help minimize any odors.

Next, organize and decorate damage free.

CR says this command variety pack is as low as $17.98 at Amazon.

Use them to corral cords underneath a desk, hang towels from a door, or even hang bags and accessories.

Getting a good night’s sleep in college isn’t always easy but a good pillow can help.

The Coop Sleep Goods “The Original Pillow” is one of CR’s top-rated adjustable pillows and is $72 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods.

Now to the desk, ideally one that’s ergonomically sound!

A Insignia ergonomic laptop stand is now $29.99 at Best Buy. The stand can raise the laptop about 10.5 inches off the desk.

And finally, an item CR says you can use for your studies and having a good time with friends. The JBL Clip 4 wireless and bluetooth speaker is $79.95 at ABT Electronics and Amazon.

An exciting time for Adriana as she gets ready to go back to school this month, while keeping her budget in mind…

“My least favorite part about shopping for the new school year is the pricing of everything, other than that I love it all,” she said.