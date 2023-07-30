Clear backpack policy in place at Newport schools after Richneck Elementary shooting

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at the Virginia school is expected to plead guilty in federal court Monday, June 12, 2023, to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – For the upcoming school year beginning on Aug. 28, all students will be required to have a clear backpack at Newport News Public Schools, according to WAVY.

WAVY reports that the district made Newport News families aware of the new policy in a memo, saying “traditional solid color backpacks and totes will no longer be allowed” and that clear backpacks “make security checks more efficient.” Solid purses, pocketbooks, gym bags and lunch bags will still be allowed, but may be searched.

This comes after a shooting on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary School, when a six-year-old boy shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner was hospitalized for two weeks, and endured four surgeries.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division, and resigned from her position.

Following the incident, the school closed for over three weeks, and when students returned, two metal detection systems were installed and two security officers were assigned to the school. A clear backpack policy was put in place for the rest of the school year.

According to WAVY, the Newport News School Board passed three other policies, including requiring the superintendent to report to school board any parental referrals to the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court

Among the policies put into place, one requires administrators to report all student assaults on employees to local law enforcement. In addition, the superintendent must call an emergency special meeting withing 72 hours of a traumatic incident on school grounds.