VHSL warns of scams from fake social media accounts

The Virginia High School League is warning fans to be weary of fake social media accounts.

This comes after reports of fake sites claiming to be the official VHSL account and promoting links to fake livestreams.

VHSL says these copycat accounts will send out emails or social media alerts asking you to join or subscribe.

They want to remind sports fans that they only partner with the National Federation of State High School Association for live streams and all official links will direct you to their website.