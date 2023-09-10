73º
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Richmond (WSLS)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11 in honor of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags flown on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.

You can read the Governor’s full order below.

