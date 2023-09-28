Buc-ee’s set to open second Virginia location off I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Buc-ee’s, a store known as a one-stop-shop for travel needs, is opening a second location in Virginia.

The company has purchased more than 20 acres of land off Interstate 81 at the Mount Crawford exit just south of Harrisonburg.

The megastore is slated to open in 2025.

Similar to plans in New Kent County, it would have 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling stations and more than 650 parking spots.

The Texas-based chain is also known for its in-house barbeque, giant beef jerky counter and Bucky the Beaver merchandise.