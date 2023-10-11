Senator Warner reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel

Senator Mark Warner spoke on the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, saying the attacks are barbaric.

Warner said it is critical for America to have Senate-confirmed diplomats around the world. He said one way to show support to Israel is to immediately confirm Democrat Jack Lew as the US ambassador to Israel.

“This Hamas group which has not represented the Palestinian people in Gaza and is horrific beyond words. it is absolutely essential that we stand with Israel and that nations of goodwill around the world stand with Israel,” Warner said.

He said his heart goes out to the Israelis and Jewish people and all the friends of Israel.

“We will be there with you.”