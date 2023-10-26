Consumer Reports | Testing the durability of smartphones

We can all agree that smartphones are expensive, so you really want one that can handle everyday use and abuse — without having to be repaired or replaced.

That’s why we’re working for you to explore Consumer Reports durability testing.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Consumer Reports recently made headlines when it tested Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max — to see if online claims it broke easily were true.

“We fact-checked those complaints,” said Nicholas De Leon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor. “And in our updated bend test and standard drop test, we found no structural issues with the 15 Pro Max.”

The other three iPhone 15 models passed the drop test as well.

As it does with every phone it tests, CR dropped them 100 times in a tumbler, which is lined with stone at each end to simulate waist-high falls onto concrete.

All phones also go through a rain test and those that claim to be water-resistant go through a dunk test — in a meter or more of water for 30 minutes — depending on their water resistance claim.

Phones that fold are put through a test that opens and closes them 30,000 times.

Along with choosing a phone that does well in CR’s durability tests, there are things you can do to help protect your pricey device.

“Well with phones costing more than a thousand dollars, it may make sense to get a case or a screen protector to protect your investment,” De Leon said.

And you don’t have to pay a lot to get a great case. Here’s what you want to look for:

A raised edge around the screen to protect the glass from a face-down flop.

Raised edges around the rear camera housing to protect the lenses.

Padded corners, preferably with an “air gap” to protect the phone from impact.

Also, consider a case with texture or grip so your phone is less likely to slip from your hands. Remember that “military grade” may just be a marketing ploy for some cases.

And look for a case with a warranty. OtterBox, LifeProof, and Speck, all offer them.

As for screen protectors, if you’ve got a reason to think your screen is in danger, it may be worth considering.