How to keep your pipes from freezing 🚰

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management shared several tips from the Protect Your Pipes initiative on Sunday ahead of the unseasonably cold weather.

VIRGINIA – As frigid temperatures move in across Southwest and Central Virginia, you may be looking for some helpful ways to keep your pipes from freezing up.

How to prevent your pipes from freezing

Set your thermostat above 55 degrees during cold weather,

Drip cold water in the farthest faucet from your main valve,

Find shut-off valves in case of emergencies,

Insulate pipes in unheated areas,

Open cupboards and vanities to warm pipes,

Keep the outside valve open so water that’s sitting in the pipe can expand without causing a crack or burst,

Turn off water to outside spigots and drain all water from the line when you know cold weather is coming.

How to thaw frozen pipes

But, let’s say you take all precautions and your water ends up not running properly. What now?

First, check around with your neighbors to see if they’re also having the same problem. If they are, a main break could be the culprit. If their water is running just fine, it’s safe to say your pipes are probably frozen.

If you’ve determined your pipes are frozen and you need to thaw them out, here are some things you can do according to the Protect Your Pipes initiative:

Turn off the water as soon as you can at the main shut-off valve.

Open your faucet so water can flow through when the area is melted.

Use a hair dryer to apply heat to and/or around the pipe. Be safe in doing so – keep the heat away from flammable materials and do not use any open flames, kerosene heaters or blow torches. Do not use anything that may cause the melted ice to boil.

Once the pipes are thawed, slowly turn your water back on. Then, check joints for leaks and check for cracks throughout the pipes. If you see leaks or pools of water, there is a burst or crack.

Check for other frozen pipes, especially those that run along an exterior wall or bring water into the building at the foundation

If you can’t find the area of the pipe that’s frozen, can’t reach it, or can’t thaw it, call a licensed plumber to help.

