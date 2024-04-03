Healthwatch: Using AI to help caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients

UVA researchers have developed a new system that can help caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients.

This voice monitoring system uses AI to detect anger or stress in a caregiver’s mood. Once the device is signaled, then the caregiver can work to relieve that stress. The researchers have deployed this system in eleven homes and have seen mostly positive feedback.

“You know, there are over 11 million caregivers in the United States for in-home care of Alzheimer’s patients, and everyone’s working on patients,” said John Stankovic, former UVA BP American professor of computer science. “So we decided to work on helping the caregiver. And obviously, if you were stressed out, anxious, and so on, then you yourself can get sick.”

Researchers said there are plans to enhance the system by going to the National Institutes of Health for a pilot study.