Healthwatch: Social barriers to breast cancer screening

Cost and access to care are not the only barriers women face in getting lifesaving mammograms — that’s according to a new study by the CDC.

The study found that only 65 percent of women ages 50-74, with three or more health-related social needs are up to date with their mammograms.

Health-related social needs are adverse social conditions that can be barriers to a person’s health or health care.

Examples include food insecurity and lack of access to reliable transportation.

These are sometimes called social determinants of health.

The study finds that the more health-related social needs a woman has, the less likely she is to get a mammogram.

“Other health-related social needs such as being dissatisfied with life, being socially, isolated, experiencing loss or reduced hours at work, and lacking reliable transportation were all strongly associated with people not having a mammogram in the past two years,” said Dr. Jacqueline Miller.

Costs still remained the number one barrier.

Access to free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening services is available to people with low incomes who do not have insurance.

Mammograms are available at no cost through most private health insurance plans and Medicare.