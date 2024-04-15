Healthwatch: Hidden cancer dangers

It’s often recognized as a smoker’s disease, but the CDC says up to 40,000 lung cancers each year are diagnosed in people who have never smoked.

Researchers estimate nearly 3,000 lung cancer cases in the U.S. are linked to radon, a dangerous gas that can actually be in your home.

”The EPA recommends for sure, mitigating to a level below four picocuries but they suggest below two,” said Dr. David Carbone, a medical oncologist with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Experts said it’s important to test for radon in your home and you can get a kit from a state radon office, hire a qualified radon tester, or buy a kit from a hardware store.

If you have symptoms like chronic cough or shortness of breath, be aware and talk to a doctor.