Consumer Reports | Spring cleaning products that won’t break the bank

April is the first full month of spring, and that means sales on items for inside and outside our homes — think spring cleaning and lawn care.

As we’ll explain, there are big discounts on top-rated products you’ll use well into summer.

Whether it’s spring cleaning or spending more time outdoors, Consumer Reports said you can find savings on top-rated items to help you spring into April.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“Cleaning products are an excellent place to start, as retailers often lower their prices on items like vacuums to stay competitive during the spring cleaning season,” said Samantha Gordon, with Consumer Reports.

A robotic vacuum and mop from Coredy is as low as $159.99 at Coredy. The Coredy R750 Pro notched very good scores in both cleaning and navigation for its mopping capabilities in CR’s tests.

If you want an even deeper clean, consider a carpet cleaner. The Hoover PowerDash Pet Advanced Carpet Cleaner is as low as $139.99 at Target. This model scored high in CR’s cleaning tests, removing dirt from the carpet.

“To kick off the warmer months, retailers tend to offer discounts on seasonal items,” said Gordon. “So it’s a great time to shop, especially if you want to spruce up your yard.”

A battery-powered mower from Kobalt is as low as $399 at Lowe’s. Your neighbors will thank you for using this mower because according to CR, it’s very quiet. It also aced CR’s tests for handling and mowing evenness.

And another item on sale to help with your curb appeal…a battery-powered string trimmer from Toro is as low as $175 at Walmart. This is one of CR’s top-rated battery-powered string trimmers.

Clean house, check. Tidy lawn, check. Now it’s time to upgrade that grill. A large gas grill from Monument Grills is as low as $656.10 at Amazon. This is one of the highest-scoring gas grills in CR’s ratings.

Have a great month, delicious cookouts and all.