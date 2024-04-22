Consumer Reports | How to save on car insurance

Chances are you’re paying more for car insurance these days — on average, 18% more.

Even as inflation cools, car insurance prices remain high because of more crashes, increased litigation, and higher repair costs.

The good news: there are ways to save. We’ll share five ways to get your premiums as low as possible.

No one wants to pay more than they have to, especially for something necessary but not all that fun. We’re talking about car insurance, so let’s kick it in high gear.

Here are five ways to slash your premium:

Number five — Increase Your Deductible.

Now might be the time if you haven’t raised your deductible recently. Consider a thousand-dollar deductible to save on your annual premium. Remember, you’re increasing your potential out-of-pocket repair costs after a crash, so make sure you have access to the money just in case.

Or use the savings to build an emergency fund.

Number four – It might be time to Drop Collision and Comprehensive Insurance. As your car’s years and miles pile up, its value decreases. That lowered value might not justify the expense of paying for collision and comprehensive coverage.

“As a general rule, when the premium is more than 10% of the car’s value, it’s time to consider dropping collision, and maybe comprehensive, too,” said Chuck Bell with Consumer Reports.

Number three. Take a Defensive Driving Course. - Some insurance companies let you take a safe-driving course to get a discount. It only takes a few hours, tends to cost around $25 and the savings can add up. And you might even be able to take the course online.

Number two. Shop Around Then Bundle. – You may be able to save hundreds a year by combining your home and auto policies.

Finally...Sign Up for Driver Monitoring. – You can save up to $800 with some insurance companies if you allow them to track your driving habits with a smartphone app or a device that plugs into your car’s diagnostic port — so long as you prove to be a safe driver. There are some tradeoffs–Remember you’re giving up some privacy, in much the same way you do when using certain smartphone apps in exchange for a potential discount.