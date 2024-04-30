70º
Shout out your favorite small businesses in Southwest, Central Virginia!

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Photo via Pexels.

This week is National Small Business Week!

From your favorite mom-and-pop shop or restaurant to your favorite local boutique, we want to hear about your favorite small businesses in the region.

If you’ve ever wanted to give them the recognition they deserve, here’s your chance!

Using the form below, give your favorite small businesses in Southwest and Central Virginia a shoutout. Be sure to let us know the name of the small business, where it’s located, and why you love it!

Then, we’ll share an article with some of your picks for top small businesses in our region!

