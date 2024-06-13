Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration kicks off June 15

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is returning to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, according to a release.

The experience starts on June 15 and will run until August 11. Guests of all ages can go and experience an “Authentic Smoky Mountain Summer,” 10 News has been told.

The event at Wildwood Grove will be complete with food, dance parties and even a drone show. According to Dollywood, there are many new attractions throughout the park such as Kite Sky and Vibrant art installations.

Dollywood’s newest attraction, The Dolly Parton Experience, is now open as well. The area will include interactive elements about Parton’s life as she went from her hometown to all around the world.

People interested in visiting and learning more information should go to dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.