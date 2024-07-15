Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of former fire chief who died at Trump rally

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in honor of a man who sacrificed his life to protect his family after gunshots broke out on Saturday during an assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.
Former fire chief Corey Comperatore is being hailed a hero after making the ultimate sacrifice for those he cherished most. The Associated Press reports that the 50-year-old use didn’t hesitate to use his body as a shield to protect his wife and daughter as bullets flew toward them.
The order is to display the U.S. and Commonwealth of Virginia flags at half-staff on all state and local buildings and ground in Virginia.
You can read the governor’s full order below.
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Pennsylvania Volunteer Firefighter Chief Corey Comperatore, who tragically lost his life shielding his family on July 13, 2024 in Butler County at a rally for former President Trump. Virginia stands in solidarity with and extends prayers to all Pennsylvanians, especially those who remain in critical condition and their families.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at Noon on Monday, July 15, 2024 and remain at half-staff until sunset July 16, 2024.
Ordered on this, the 15th day of July 2024.Gov. Youngkin