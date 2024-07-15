Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of former fire chief who died at Trump rally

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in honor of a man who sacrificed his life to protect his family after gunshots broke out on Saturday during an assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.

Former fire chief Corey Comperatore is being hailed a hero after making the ultimate sacrifice for those he cherished most. The Associated Press reports that the 50-year-old use didn’t hesitate to use his body as a shield to protect his wife and daughter as bullets flew toward them.

The order is to display the U.S. and Commonwealth of Virginia flags at half-staff on all state and local buildings and ground in Virginia.

You can read the governor’s full order below.