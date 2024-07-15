Open cooling centers in Lynchburg amidst extreme heat

The city of Lynchburg will have multiple open cooling centers open throughout the week.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Multiple cooling centers will be open in the Lynchburg area from Jul. 15-17. Cold water and cool air will be provided at the following locations:

Lynchburg Public Libraries -

Main Branch , 2315 Memorial Avenue: Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.;

Downtown Branch , 216 12th Street: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Miller Center – 301 Grove Street, Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dept. of Human Services Lobby – 99 Ninth Street, Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Lynchburg Community Market – 1219 Main Street, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Salvation Army Dining Room – 2215 Park Avenue, Monday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Continue to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water, staying cool indoors, wear light-weight clothing, and limit physical activity outdoors. Be sure your pets have plenty of cold water and are not outside for long periods of time.