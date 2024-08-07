Virginia community mourning the loss of 15-year-old who died at football practice

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Virginia community is in mourning after a 15-year-old at Hopewell High School died during football practice, HCPS said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our Hopewell High School staff, coaches, and the entire community continue to mourn the loss of one of our 10th grade JV football players during practice yesterday. Our focus today has been to provide a space for our staff and students to grieve.”

Recommended Videos

The release stated.

We’re told the teen was a 10th grader who was on the JV football team at Hopewell High School.

“This 15-year-old young man was considered one of the most genuine and remarkable students our staff has ever worked with. He was considered a “light” to all who met him and left a lasting impact.”

HCPS said in its statement.

HCPS said that the team was practicing Monday and following regular safety protocols. We’re told that 40 minutes into light drills, and after returning from a water break, the student collapsed about 10 feet away from a coach.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

HCPS said that two coaches in the vicinity immediately began to give CPR and called 911. Paramedics provided additional medical support and the student was transported to the hospital.

According to HCPS schools will resume normally and grief counseling is being provided to students who want it.

“Our coaches and team are about much more than just football and are devastated. We respectfully ask that the entire school community be allowed time to grieve the overwhelming loss of this remarkable young man.” HCPS said.

Virginia Tech Football Coach Brent Pry also gave a statement during his media availability Tuesday.

Hopewell City Public School’s full statement can be read here