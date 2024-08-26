70º
PIN IT: Send us your dog photos for National Dog Day

We’ll even show them off during our newscasts

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: National Dog Day
(Pexels photo)

It’s National Dog Day, which means it’s your pet’s time to shine!

To celebrate the special day, we want to give you a chance to see your superstar on TV.

Using Pin It, send us pics of your furry friends for a chance to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s easy! All you have to do is:

  • Submit your photo below
  • Include your doggo’s name in the caption
  • Be on the lookout during our newscasts on Monday, Aug. 26
