Betty White, Appalachian Trail featured in recently unveiled 2025 USPS stamps

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The U.S. Postal Service is giving a sneak peek at many of its new stamps for 2025. The designs will include one honoring everyone’s favorite Golden Girl, Betty White, another showcasing the iconic Appalachian Trail and many more celebrating pop culture icons, our country’s rich history and the natural beauty of the U.S.

White, who passed away in 2021—just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, will be honored with a 2025 Forever stamp.

Recommended Videos

“An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” the Postal Service said in announcing the stamp, based on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. Dale Stephanos created the digital illustration and Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

In addition to this, the USPS will also release 15 stamps including scenes from the century-old Appalachian National Scenic Trail. The stamps will feature a photographic view from each of the 14 states along the Maine-to-George trail with an additional stamp showing stretches of trail through dense forest. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.