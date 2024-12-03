Skip to main content
Here’s where you can donate to Toys for Tots in Virginia this holiday season

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Holidays
If you’re looking to bring holiday cheer to children in need, there will be several donation sites across Virginia for Toys for Tots.

Now through Dec. 8, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the following stores in our region:

  • Lynchburg-717 Wards Ferry Rd., Suite C, Lynchburg VA, 24502
  • Roanoke-1376 Towne Square Blvd. NW, Roanoke VA 24012

Here’s a look at other donation sites throughout the Commonwealth:

  • Glenside-7009 W. Broad St, Richmond VA, 23294
  • Chesterfield-11261 Mall Pl., Chesterfield VA, 23235
  • Swift Creek-13732 Hull Street Road, Midlothian VA, 23112
  • Scott’s Addition-929 Myers St., Richmond VA, 23230
  • Fredericksburg-2871 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg VA 22401
  • Charlottesville-616 Albemarle Square, Charlottesville VA, 22901
  • Bluefield-4003A College Ave., Bluefield VA 24605

Toys for Tots asks that all toys be unwrapped and said they prefer not to accept realistic-looking weapons and gifts with food.

To apply to receive toys for a child in need and/or find a toy distribution site in Virginia, click here.

