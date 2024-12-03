Here’s where you can donate to Toys for Tots in Virginia this holiday season

If you’re looking to bring holiday cheer to children in need, there will be several donation sites across Virginia for Toys for Tots.

Now through Dec. 8, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the following stores in our region:

Lynchburg-717 Wards Ferry Rd., Suite C, Lynchburg VA, 24502

Roanoke-1376 Towne Square Blvd. NW, Roanoke VA 24012

Here’s a look at other donation sites throughout the Commonwealth:

Glenside-7009 W. Broad St, Richmond VA, 23294

Chesterfield-11261 Mall Pl., Chesterfield VA, 23235

Swift Creek-13732 Hull Street Road, Midlothian VA, 23112

Scott’s Addition-929 Myers St., Richmond VA, 23230

Fredericksburg-2871 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg VA 22401

Charlottesville-616 Albemarle Square, Charlottesville VA, 22901

Bluefield-4003A College Ave., Bluefield VA 24605

Toys for Tots asks that all toys be unwrapped and said they prefer not to accept realistic-looking weapons and gifts with food.

To apply to receive toys for a child in need and/or find a toy distribution site in Virginia, click here.