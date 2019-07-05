Chessie 29, historical railway car makes its home at C&O Railway Heritage Center

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. - A historic railway car, used by a former president, has a new home in Alleghany County.

The C & O Railway Heritage Center in Clifton Forge is the proud owner of the Chessie 29.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower used it as a business car when he visited the Greenbrier Hotel at White Sulphur Springs in 1956.

The C&O Historical Society wanted this car for 30 years but didn't have the money to buy it.

"But the owner who recently purchased it said this is the place it ought to be. He gave it to us and gave us the transportation of it here. So it didn't cost us anything. We now have something to launch us into our next 50 years of performance and work in preserving railway history," said Thomas Dixon, chief historian at C&O Railway Heritage Center.

The Historical Society plans to restore the car. It will be on permanent display.



