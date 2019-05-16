Egg banking becomes more popular as people wait to start families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - 10 News is taking an in-depth look at infertility - sharing the new treatments, struggles, medical technology, cost of infertility and more. You can find more of those stories by clicking on the Only on 10 tab at the top of wsls.com.

Egg banking is becoming more popular as people are waiting to start their families and focusing on their careers.

More women are asking about freezing their eggs as they look for a job. That's because some companies will offer egg banking as a health benefit.

The industry has exploded over the past few years because the technology has changed so much.

But Dr. Chris Williams, with the Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Center of Virginia, warns unless you have a medical reason, like cancer, you most likely don't need to freeze your eggs in your 20s.

"You got to have a balance. You don't want to do it too early because you may not end up needing to bank eggs because if you just wait a little bit longer, if you find Mr. right, or start trying at that point then you can just use your own eggs. But, then you don't want to wait too long," said Dr. Williams.

As a woman ages, the quality of her eggs decreases. Williams says once a woman is in the 39 to 40-year-old range, they tend to get fewer, lower quality eggs.

Williams says the sweet spot to freeze your eggs is 36 or 37 years old.

He says many times, patients will talk to them about doing it and don't end up banking their eggs but it is worth the conversation if you have questions.

Egg banking at the Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Center of Virginia costs between $8,000 and $9,000 per cycle, that total includes what you pay for medication, which typically runs between $3,000 and $4,000 per cycle. If you do multiple cycles, there is a discount:

